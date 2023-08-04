More akin to an Energizer bunny, patience isn't the word you'd normally associate with Nick Cotric.
But Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart has praised his winger for exactly that, following his extended stint out of the starting 13.
Cotric's been named on the wing to face the Wests Tigers at Canberra Stadium on Sunday - his first start since the Raiders last played the Tigers in round 14.
It'll be just Cotric's eighth game of the season - with three of those appearances off the bench - having slipped behind Jordan Rapana and Albert Hopoate as Stuart's first-choice wingers.
Stuart praised the way Cotric has handled his time out of the side.
"He gets his opportunity now. Nick's an NRL player and I know he's really excited," he said.
"He's been sitting on the fringes. I'm always loyal to performance and even after some games where we haven't done so well I try and show patience and loyalty to people who have done the job for me - which is why Albert's been keeping his position and keeping Nick out.
MORE RAIDERS NEWS
"But Nick hasn't been agitating for, 'When am I getting in there?' He's just gone back and trained hard in NSW Cup.
"It's been a frustrating position he's been in, but he's handled it really well. He's very much a team person and now he's got his chance."
Young hooker Adrian Trevilyan's also come back into the 17 for his first NRL game since March 19 last year.
Stuart revealed the faith he'd shown in Trevilyan late last year when he needed a shoulder and knee reconstruction by promising to re-sign him - a re-signing The Canberra Times revealed last week.
"As soon as he did his ACL I said, 'Mate, just work hard and concentrate on your rehab. I know what's going through your mind, you're off contract, I promise I'll keep you here, I'll look after you'," he said.
"He's a talent. He's a young player who hasn't been able to show our supporters or anyone on the outside the talent that he actually has. He's a very, very good dummy half.
"He just hasn't had the ability yet to play consistent football. We're all very confident in Adrian's ability for the future."
NRL ROUND 23
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v Wests Tigers at Canberra Stadium, 4.05pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Jordan Rapana, 2. Albert Hopoate, 3. Sebastian Kris, 4. Matt Timoko, 5. Nick Cotric, 6. Jack Wighton, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Josh Papali'i, 9. Zac Woolford, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (c), 13. Corey Horsburgh. Interchange: 14. Adrian Trevilyan, 15. Emre Guler, 16. Pasami Saulo, 17. Ata Mariota. Reserves: 18. Michael Asomua, 19. Matt Frawley, 20. Tom Starling, 21. Trey Mooney, 22. Ethan Strange.
Tigers squad: 1. Jahream Bula, 2. David Nofoaluma, 3. Starford To'a, 4. Junior Tupou, 5. Charlie Staines, 6. Daine Laurie, 7. Luke Brooks, 8. Alex Twal, 9. Apisai Koroisau (c), 10. David Klemmer, 11. Isaiah Papali'i, 12. John Bateman, 13. Fonua Pole. Interchange: 14. Jake Simpkin, 15. Justin Matamua, 16. Aitasi James, 17. Asu Kepaoa. Reserves: 18. Tallyn Da Silva, 19. Alex Seyfarth, 20. Will Smith, 21. Kit Laulilii, 22. Josh Feledy.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.