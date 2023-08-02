Canberra Raiders co-captain Jarrod Croker will miss one or two games with the hamstring injury that's ruled him out of facing the Wests Tigers.
Croker's fellow co-captain Elliott Whitehead expected the 32-year-old to only miss a few weeks, with Sebastian Kris taking his place in the centres to face Wests at Canberra Stadium on Sunday.
Jordan Rapana's shifted to fullback, with his spot on the wing opening the door for Nick Cotric to play his first NRL game since round 17.
Whitehead didn't think Croker's hamstring injury was too bad and expected his fellow leader to be back within a few weeks.
Croker trained with the rehabilitation group on Wednesday - the players' first day back after having a couple of days off following their disappointing defeat to Newcastle.
"[He'll miss] maybe one or two weeks. I don't think it's too bad. Just for him not to make it any worse it's good to miss this week," Whitehead said.
"With Jarrod carrying that little niggle in his hamstring it's probably best for the team that Sebby went back to centre and Rapana went back to fullback.
"Rapa's played there quite often over the years and he's experienced so I think he'll do a great job there."
Rapana played fullback in the Raiders' 20-19 win over the Tigers when the two teams met in round 14.
He joked he was happy to give the custodian duties back to Kris afterwards, saying there was too much running involved for his old legs.
Fellow winger Albert Hopoate helped out against Wests by occasionally filling in at fullback.
Rapana said he was much fitter now, but would have Kris to call on for a chop out if needed.
"It's round 23 so bar the first three or four rounds I got suspended I've played almost every game and my match fitness is back to where I want to be," he said.
"My weight's good and at times throughout the last four or five games - Sebby's carried a couple of niggles - I've been able to swap with him and give him a rest there.
"It's not like I've been chucked into unchartered waters. I've dabbled there throughout my career and especially the last three or four weeks.
"I'm confident the legs will be sweet and if they're not I've obviously got Sebby there I can swap in here and there to lighten the load for me.
"I'm excited to get my hands on the ball a bit more and I'm happy to do a job there for the team, and looking forward to it."
Rapana said Croker would be a big loss, but backed Kris to fill the void in the centres - a position he's played for New Zealand.
Kris struggled to fluently link up with the Raiders' attack in the Knights loss.
"A big loss having 'Toots' out with injury, but Sebby is obviously a world-class centre and represented the Kiwis there for us at the back end of the season," Rapana said.
"I know he'll do a great job there defensively and also bring a lot in attack as well."
NRL ROUND 23
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v Wests Tigers at Canberra Stadium, 4.05pm.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
