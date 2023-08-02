The Canberra Times
Canberra Raiders reveal extent of Jarrod Croker's injury

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated August 2 2023 - 5:04pm, first published 4:00pm
Raiders co-captain Jarrod Croker will miss one or two weeks with a hamstring strain. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Canberra Raiders co-captain Jarrod Croker will miss one or two games with the hamstring injury that's ruled him out of facing the Wests Tigers.

