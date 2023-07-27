The Canberra Raiders have landed a big boost ahead of their crucial clash against the Newcastle Knights with Tom Starling set to re-sign until the end of 2025.
Starling had an option for 2024, which he's taken up, and the Green Machine were just finalising the details to add another year to his contract on top of that.
It comes less than a week after the Raiders re-signed fellow hooker Danny Levi - also until the end of 2025 - and just days before their crunch game against the Knights at Canberra Stadium.
The fifth-placed Raiders were just two wins off top spot, but they're also just three points ahead of 10th-placed Newcastle on a super-tight NRL ladder.
Newcastle have won their past three games and also beat the Green Machine 24-14 earlier in round four.
But the Raiders will now have the double boost of Starling's commitment on top of Canberra's NRLW team playing its first home game as part of a double header.
Queensland debutant Corey Horsburgh's manager's set to meet with the Raiders in a fortnight as the club looked to lock in their State of Origin star.
Horsburgh's already contracted until the end of next season, while there's a mutual option for 2025, but Canberra's keen to keep their loveable redhead long-term.
While fellow Raiders forward Peter Hola has been linked with a move to the English Super League, he's actually taken up his option for next year to remain in the capital.
Hola's played just one NRL game for the Raiders since moving from the North Queensland Cowboys at the end of 2021 - 11 minutes in the win over St George Illawarra - and was his new club's NSW Cup player of the year last season.
The Raiders have also locked in emerging fullback Chevy Stewart on a three-year deal now that he's turned 18.
Stewart's shone at fullback in the NSW Cup this season, keeping Xavier Savage out of the No.1 jersey in the reserves.
NRL ROUND 22
Saturday: Canberra Raiders v Newcastle Knights at Canberra Stadium, 3pm.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
