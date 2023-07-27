The Canberra Times
Canberra Raiders boost as young gun Tom Starling re-signs

By David Polkinghorne
Updated July 27 2023 - 6:09pm, first published 5:30pm
The Canberra Raiders have landed a big boost ahead of their crucial clash against the Newcastle Knights with Tom Starling set to re-sign until the end of 2025.

