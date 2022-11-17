Canberra Raiders players say David Fifita would be a massive addition to their squad for the 2024 NRL season and would welcome the Gold Coast star with open arms.
Both Tom Starling and Corey Harawira-Naera sung Fifita's praises on Thursday, as the Raiders ramped up their pursuit of the Titans second-rower.
Raiders coach Ricky Stuart met with Fifita's management last week as he looked to bring him to the capital.
Starling and Harawira-Naera both returned to Raiders pre-season ahead of schedule as they looked to build on last season's top-eight finish.
They were joined by new Raiders assistant coach Michael Maguire, who was already in Canberra on Thursday - just five days after New Zealand were knocked out of the Rugby League World Cup by Australia in the semi-final.
Raiders five-eighth Jack Wighton was named in the centres for the Kangaroos for the final against Samoa on Sunday.
Starling hadn't heard about Stuart's pursuit of Fifita, but would relish the chance of playing alongside the 22-year-old.
"Obviously he's a quality player so if we could get him down here it would be massive," Starling said.
"I'm not too sure what's happening there, I just try to keep to myself and do my thing.
"If we can get a talented player like him it would be a massive win for us."
Harawira-Naera, 27, pointed to the fact the 22-year-old Fifita had been playing NRL since 2018 - just a year after he made his own debut.
He also pointed to the representative career Fifita's managed - four Tests for Tonga at the World Cup and five State of Origins for Queensland.
The Titans signed Fifita on a massive $3.5 million, three-year contract, which will run out at the end of next season.
He's been free to sign with other clubs since November 1.
While he's yet to live up to his potential, the fact he's so young meant there's still plenty upside to him.
The Titans want to keep him, while the Raiders, South Sydney and St George Illawarra want to lure him away.
"He's played Origin, played for Tonga in the World Cup as well," Harawira-Naera said.
"He's a handful with the ball as well. I guess if we do get our hands on him and bring him down it will be good.
"He's a good player. I've played against him for a while and he's five years younger than me.
"He's only going to get better as well so if we can afford to get him down here it'll be good."
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
