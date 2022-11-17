The Canberra Times
NRL: Canberra Raiders players back David Fifita move

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated November 17 2022 - 6:45pm, first published 6:00pm
Raiders players have backed the club's pursuit of Titans second-rower David Fifita and say he would be a massive signing for the club. Picture Getty Images

Canberra Raiders players say David Fifita would be a massive addition to their squad for the 2024 NRL season and would welcome the Gold Coast star with open arms.

