Jack Wighton will join South Sydney next year after telling Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart and his teammates of his decision on Tuesday afternoon.
Wighton's turned his back on a $4.4 million, four-year deal from the Green Machine and instead taken up the Rabbitohs' offer, which was reportedly up to $1 million less over the same period.
It will see him join a star-studded Souths backline along with cousin Latrell Mitchell, Cody Walker and Alex Johnston.
The Raiders are set to ask the NRL to look closely at the Rabbitohs deal to ensure Wighton is put in South Sydney's salary cap for "market value".
It's unclear what Wighton's market value was given he was on between $800,000 and $900,000 at the Raiders for this year and next.
The Raiders and the Redcliffe Dolphins offered million-dollar options, but Wighton appears to have decided he's a better chance of winning a premiership at the Rabbitohs.
Asked if he wanted to talk about Wighton's decision, Ricky Stuart said: "Mate, I don't want to comment.
"We've got a really important game of football to win this weekend."
The Raiders are set to pick Wighton at five-eighth on Wednesday for their clash against the Dolphins this weekend as they chase their third consecutive win.
But Wighton is set to dominate the headlines regardless of the result and team news after his shock call to quit the Raiders at the end of the year.
The Canberra Times revealed Wighton decided to test the market instead of taking up his contract option with the Green Machine for next year.
It was the first time Wighton's gone to market after coming through the Raiders' juniors and playing 225 NRL games for the club, including the 2019 grand final.
But now the Raiders are scrambling to see who is available for the 2024 season. There are limited players on the market, making it likely the Raiders will wait until they can make a play for a marquee player potentially for 2025 and beyond.
The Dolphins also tabled a massive offer for Wighton, offering him a $4 million, four-year deal - with Dolphins coach Wayne Bennett reportedly making a late, second bid to convince the Dally M and Clive Churchill Medallist to move to Queensland.
Bennett called him on Sunday night after the pair met in person on Thursday, with Wighton doing a whirlwind tour during the Raiders' bye.
He flew up to Brisbane with his family to meet with Bennett, before heading down to Sydney to watch the Rabbitohs beat Penrith that night and having breakfast with Mitchell the following morning.
He then met with Souths officials Friday afternoon, before making his call to leave Canberra.
Wighton will now play for the Raiders against the Dolphins at Wagga Wagga on Saturday.
His management didn't return The Canberra Times' calls on Tuesday.
NRL ROUND NINE
Saturday: Canberra Raiders v Redcliffe Dolphins at Wagga Wagga, 3pm.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
