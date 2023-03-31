The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Grace Larkham sentenced by ACT Supreme Court for armed robbery of Capital Chemist in O'Connor

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
Updated March 31 2023 - 5:12pm, first published 3:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Larkham leaves court on Thursday. Picture by Blake Foden
Grace Larkham leaves court on Thursday. Picture by Blake Foden

The joint perpetrator of a "brazen" armed robbery has avoided further time in custody after a court found she was "at a crossroads in her life".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hannah Neale

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.