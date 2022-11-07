A woman who used a needle to threaten and steal from a Canberra chemist has been granted bail after admitting her crimes.
Grace Emily Larkham, 23, pleaded guilty in the ACT Supreme Court on Monday to charges of aggravated robbery, possessing an offensive weapon with intent and driving a motor vehicle without the owner's consent.
Larkham was seen by staff holding a syringe with "a blood-like liquid substance" while wearing a balaclava.
Meanwhile, Eichmann was allegedly holding an orange nail gun in his right hand and a blue-handled hammer in his left hand while also wearing a balaclava.
Eichmann allegedly continued into the store where a pharmacy assistant and pharmacist were screamed at to open the safe and fill Eichmann's bag with medication.
The 33-year-old allegedly requested oxycontin and valium specifically.
MORE COURT AND CRIME NEWS:
About 10.40pm, Eichmann went to the main part of the store with the pharmacy assistant and allegedly told the assistant to continue filling the bag with viagra and endone.
The assistant was then allegedly told to open the cash register.
When he said he could not, Eichmann allegedly "forcibly removed the first cash register" and then handed it to Larkham who took it outside.
Eichmann allegedly "aggressively struck his hammer on the glass countertop" before walking behind the counter to forcibly remove the second cash register.
It is alleged Larkham returned and again threatened the security guard with a needle, forcing him to back away from her, before the pair left the store in a white utility and employees from the chemist called police.
Later that night, police located the white utility in Campbell about 10.50pm.
About 10.58pm, police followed the car into Hume and activated emergency lights and sirens. The driver allegedly accelerated away.
Police deployed stop sticks, deflating wheels on the passenger side.
However, the car kept driving away until another set of stop sticks deflated the wheels on the driver's side.
Both Larkham and Eichmann were eventually arrested and refused bail.
Appearing before Justice Chrissa Loukas-Karlsson, Larkham was applying for bail the third time on Monday after two failed applications before the ACT Magistrates Court in July.
Defence barrister Katrina Musgrove argued there was "no stepping away" from the seriousness of Larkham's offences, however circumstances had changed since the offender's last two bail applications as she had entered guilty pleas.
Ms Musgrove outlined strict bail conditions, including attendance at a rehabilitation facility for Larkham's mental health and drug issues, as well as oversight of the offender by parental figures.
While prosecutor Nathan Deakes originally opposed bail, he withdrew his opposition after hearing details of the strict bail conditions.
Larkham, who was accordingly granted bail, will appear in court at a later date for sentencing.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.