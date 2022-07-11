A couple allegedly robbed an O'Connor chemist, threatening workers with a nail gun, hammer and syringe, demanding cash and stealing prescription medication.
Kiran James Eichmann, 32, and Grace Emily Larkham, 23, allegedly robbed Capital Chemist in O'Connor on Sunday night.
Eichmann was allegedly armed with a nail gun and a blue-handled hammer, while Larkham was allegedly holding a syringe with blood-like liquid inside.
Both allegedly wore balaclavas and threatened the chemist workers to give them cash and drugs.
The pair were allegedly given multiple prescription medication including Valium, OxyContin and Viagra and left in a stolen white Toyota HiLux
Police say they located the car at about 11pm in Campbell "before it was driven away erratically at high speed".
Police later deployed stop sticks on the Monaro Highway, bringing the vehicle to a stop, and arrested Eichmann and Larkham.
Both appeared in the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday morning, charged with aggravated robbery, possessing an offensive weapon with intent and driving or riding in a motor vehicle without consent.
Eichmann was further charged with driving whilst disqualified, drug-driving and failing to stop for police.
Neither of the pair entered pleas.
The 32-year-old man did not apply for bail and is due to return to court on August 8.
Larkham did apply for bail but it was refused by magistrate Robert Cook, who was concerned she was likely to reoffending.
"It is you who are taking the active role initially," Mr Cook told her.
Mr Cook added that "what you are doing now is an escalation" of past offending.
The 23-year-old woman is due to appear in court again on August 15.
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
