An 18-year-old Fisher man is facing licence suspension after he was caught by police speeding at 128 km/h in a 90 km/h zone on Caswell Drive, Aranda on Friday, November 4.
About 3.10pm police, conducting speed checks on southbound traffic, detected the Mitsubishi utility driven by the man travelling at 38km/h more than the posted speed limit.
When the driver stopped for police, checks revealed the 18 year old was on a provisional licence.
He was issued with a $700 fine and will accrue four demerit points on his licence, which will be suspended.
