18-year-old Fisher man caught speeding at 128km/h in a 90km/h zone in Aranda

By Staff Reporters
Updated November 6 2022 - 9:11am, first published 9:04am
The p-plater was detected travelling at 128km/h in a 90km/h zone. Picture ACT Policing

An 18-year-old Fisher man is facing licence suspension after he was caught by police speeding at 128 km/h in a 90 km/h zone on Caswell Drive, Aranda on Friday, November 4.

