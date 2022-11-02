The Canberra Times
ACT Supreme Court decides woman owed over $500k for driver rear-ending her car

Olivia Ireland
By Olivia Ireland
November 2 2022 - 6:30pm
ACT Supreme Court, where over $500,000 in damages was awarded to a woman involved in a crash. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

A woman has received more than $500,000 in damages after a car rear-ended her stationary vehicle and caused further pain to her pre-existing chronic condition.

