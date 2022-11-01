The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

High Court warned of 'extensive consequences' for administration of justice in ACT if Saimoni Vunilagi wins appeal

BF
By Blake Foden
November 1 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Saimoni Vunilagi, left, outside court during his trial. Picture by Cassandra Morgan

The ACT's chief law officer has urged the High Court not to uphold an appeal against the constitutional validity of a gang rape leader's trial, warning such a decision would have "extensive consequences for the administration of justice" in the territory.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.