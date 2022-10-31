The Canberra Times
Prosecutors intend to run retrial of Bruce Lehrmann, who allegedly raped Brittany Higgins at Parliament House

By Blake Foden
Updated October 31 2022 - 3:56am, first published 2:00am
Prosecutor Shane Drumgold SC, centre, has confirmed he intends to try Bruce Lehrmann, left, again over the alleged rape of Brittany Higgins, right. Pictures by Karleen Minney, James Croucher

The ACT's top prosecutor has confirmed his office intends to proceed with a retrial of former Liberal Party staffer Bruce Lehrmann, who is accused of raping Brittany Higgins.

