Department of Health and Aged Care contractor committed fraud, stealing more than $40,000

By Olivia Ireland
October 31 2022 - 6:30pm
The Department of Health and Aged Care, where Andrew Wallace used to work. Picture by Dion Georgopoulos

A former systems engineer stole more than $43,000 from the Department of Health and Aged Care through putting incorrect hours in his timesheets, a court has heard.

