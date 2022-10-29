Sobbing woman denied bail, faces serious Supreme Court charges

A Pearce woman sobbed in court, pleading to be released on bail, claiming she had only been "helping out a friend" when she had breached the strict conditions which resulted in her arrest on Friday night.
However, Carla Lee Sebbens' multiple entreaties to Magistrate James Stewart during the Saturday hearings at the ACT Magistrates Court were in vain when he remanded her in custody.
His ruling was met with abuse as Sebbens stormed out of the secure court hearing room, causing the magistrate to mute the room's microphone.
Sebbens, 44, who the court heard has four previous bail breaches recorded against her, had been on strict bail conditions for a fifth time ahead of her scheduled ACT Supreme Court appearance on Monday.
She faces multiple serious charges including that of spitting on a police officer, aggravated burglary, attempted aggravated burglary, and ride/drive in a stolen motor vehicle.
Sebbens last month had allegedly barricaded herself in the bedroom of a Pearce home with her boyfriend, Guy Roberts, who had been sought by police since the ACT Supreme Court granted him day bail to attend his sister's funeral on August 26.
The couple told police they were armed but after a short negotiation, they surrendered.
Roberts was remanded in custody and is yet to appear on his ongoing charges, including the alleged possession of a large amount of stolen property.
Sebbens also has ongoing charges but was granted bail.
She told the court on Saturday she had left home only to pick up a friend who was in distress and needed somewhere to stay.
However, after a temporary suspension of proceedings to review the alleged offender's upcoming matters, a stern-faced Magistrate Stewart said there was a "pattern of the defendant completely ignoring the orders of the court".
He remanded her in custody until her Supreme Court appearance and advised her that she could apply for bail again after that.
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
