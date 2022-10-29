The Canberra Times
Despite Carla Lee Sebbens' pleas for bail for a fifth time, the magistrate remanded her in custody

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated October 29 2022 - 1:09am, first published 1:05am
Sobbing woman denied bail, faces serious Supreme Court charges

A Pearce woman sobbed in court, pleading to be released on bail, claiming she had only been "helping out a friend" when she had breached the strict conditions which resulted in her arrest on Friday night.

PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

