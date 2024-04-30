Eight great things in my kitchen your mum might love for Mother's Day

My kitchen is my happy place. Maybe it's your mum's, too. Here's a few things on my kitchen bench that bring me joy. If you're looking to spoil the woman who gets dinner on the table, look no further.
The word "casserole" evokes something to feed a crowd, but if mum's on her own, or an empty nester, she'll love this little one-litre pot from Austrian company Riess. It's oven-proof and you can use it on induction or gas cooktops. Made from enamel, it's odour-neutral and scratch-resistant. And just the right size for dinner, and maybe one serve of leftovers. $134.95.
The Heirloom cast-iron skillet is a lifetime investment. I already know which of my kids is getting mine, so view this purchase as one for yourself, really. A limited number of the 28cm pans are made each month, and there's a waitlist. The cast iron feels like ceramic and works like a non-stick pan. Works on all cooktops and in the oven. You can even get it engraved. $479.
I've finally found my favourite zester that doesn't leave the zest stuck onto the plane. This Microplane Flexi Zesti fits into the curve of your hand and the built-in chamber captures all the zest. The slight curve is the perfect shape for zest citrus fruit. Have I ever mentioned my business idea of selling fresh, already zested zest? It would be a winner. But this is good. $24.
Love Sophie Hansen and this might be my favourite book of hers. What Can I Bring? Easy, delicious food for sharing is all about menus for meals with friends and family. Whether you're out camping, baking for the cake stall or hosting posh dinners, this is full of generous ideas. I do love a pot luck and this has inspired me to host more of them. $49.99.
This book lives on the kitchen bench and I'll open the fridge or look in the pantry most nights and think how can I use what I have before I even think about buying more. The Foodsaver's A-Z: The essential Cornersmith kitchen companion is the ultimate reference to making the most of what we already have and in these current times that's so important. Full of recipes, swaps and shortcuts. $49.99.
Since moving to an induction cooktop I've struggled cooking stir fry in a flat pan until I found this option. It's a Circulon ScratchDefense A1 pan with the traditional curved shape of a stir-fry pan and there's something in the technology that sends the heat up the sides to give that full-surface heat for optimal tossing about. Scratch resistant, non-stick, it's even oven proof. $249.95.
You'd think with all this cooking my kitchen would reek of garlic, fish and onions. But, no, no. I buy these Aromatherapy Co candles in bulk. The Therapy Kitchen range banishes all the cooking smells while filling your kitchen with wafts of mandarin, mint and basil, or lemongrass, lime and bergamot. A lot of candles promise a lot of things but these really work. $39.95.
I have a new hobby. Collecting tea towels. Wild I know. On my travels I grab a souvenir tea towel rather than say, a snow globe, so I can remember fond holidays when I'm doing the chores. I might have to grab some of these Canberra ones from Hive, 100 per cent linen adorned with the work of favourite Trevor Dickinson. All the cool designs. $35.
