17-year-old driver caught going 121km/h in a 60km/h zone in Mitchell

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 28 2022 - 10:56pm, first published 10:55pm
A 17-year-old driver lost their licence after their Toyota Corolla was clocked going 121km/h in a 60km/h zone. Picture by ACT Policing

A p-plate driver has lost their licence and will pay more than $2200 in fines after being caught driving double the speed limit in Canberra's north on Saturday morning.

