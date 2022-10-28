A p-plate driver has lost their licence and will pay more than $2200 in fines after being caught driving double the speed limit in Canberra's north on Saturday morning.
Police say the 17-year-old driver was travelling 121/km in a 60/km zone in Mitchell.
There were four passengers in the car, which was a silver Toyota Corolla.
There were also no p-plates displayed on the car.
The driver received three fines for speeding, not displaying a p-plate and for contravening the conditions of their driver's licence.
The fines will total more than $2257.
The driver has also lost their licence for three months.
Police are urging drivers to slow down as the road toll for Canberra in 2022 sits at 18 - marking the deadliest year on ACT roads in more than a decade.
