Crash on Coppins Crossing Rd, Whitlam claims the lives of three Bangladeshi tourists sightseeing in Canberra

By Peter Brewer
Updated October 17 2022 - 1:55am, first published 1:50am
The collision site on Coppins Crossing Rd where the Toyota van, travelling uphill, collided with a Toyota Yaris hatchback. Three passengers in the Yaris were killed. Picture supplied

The three people killed in the horrific head-on collision near Coppins Crossing on Sunday were all Bangladeshi nationals on a visit to Canberra, police have revealed.

