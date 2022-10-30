A 17-year-old boy driving a Commodore with "completely bald" rear tyres intended to try to outrun police, but his passengers convinced him to avoid that pursuit, police have said.
ACT Policing in a statement on Sunday said about 10.15pm the previous day, police in an unmarked vehicle on Tuggeranong Parkway saw a Holden Commodore sedan being allegedly driven faster than the posted speed limit, tailgating, and flashing its lights at cars ahead of it.
The driver of the Commodore allegedly continued to drive erratically along the Tuggeranong Parkway at speed.
Police also allege that adjacent to Aranda, the Commodore was recorded travelling at 155km/h and the driver failed to stop soon after police activated their lights and siren.
"A short pursuit occurred before the Commodore stopped on Gungahlin Drive," police said.
The teenage driver was arrested and police found three passengers in his vehicle.
A passenger indicated the driver intended to try to outrun police but was convinced by his passengers to stop.
Police checks of the vehicle showed both rear tyres to be "completely bald".
Police allege the driver refused to undergo a roadside alcohol screening test before he was taken to City Police Station where a breath analysis returned an alleged reading of .110.
The teen was then taken to the ACT Watch House where he was charged with aggravated reckless driving, refusing to undergo a screening test, driving an unsafely maintained vehicle, drink driving, and failing to stop a vehicle for police.
The latest incident was on the same day another 17 year old lost their licence and was fined $2257 after being caught driving double the speed limit in Canberra's north.
