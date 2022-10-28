The Canberra Times
James Redmond given suspended jail sentence for biting sex worker, pulling hair at brothel

By Blake Foden
October 28 2022 - 6:30pm
A violent attack has left a sex worker unemployed, with the woman unable to return to her job at a Canberra brothel after a client bit her and pulled her hair.

