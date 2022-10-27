The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

Bruce Lehrmann trial outcome of mistrial exposes jury system flaws

Crispin Hull
By Crispin Hull
October 27 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The goings on in the jury room is beyond public scrutiny. Picture by Karleen Minney

The mistrial in the high-profile Bruce Lehrmann case highlights yet again a weakness in the jury system made worse by 21st century technology.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Crispin Hull

Crispin Hull

Columnist

Crispin Hull is a former editor of The Canberra Times and a regular columnist.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.