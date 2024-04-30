Crashes slow traffic on Tuggeranong Parkway

Multiple nose-to-tail car crashes on the Tuggeranong Parkway on Tuesday evening have caused disruptions and traffic delays.
The separate incidents, both northbound, one near the Glenloch Interchange and another further south near the exit to the National Arboretum, are believed to be unrelated.
They were reported to be minor in nature and although ACT Ambulance officers attended and assessed people for treatment, no-one was reported to have been transported to hospital.
ACT Fire and rescue and ACT police officers also attended to render assistance and manage the incidents.
Partial lane closures were in place while the vehicles were cleared from the roadway.
Drivers were requested to avoid the area and use an alternative route.
