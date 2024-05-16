'I'll drown you': man's alleged attack spree 'extremely disturbing'

An alleged spree of unprovoked attacks, which is said to have included threats to kill and multiple dangerous police chases, has been described by a court as "extremely disturbing".
"When I read the [police] facts, I was thinking, 'What's going on here'?" magistrate Jane Campbell said on Thursday, when she refused the accused man's bail application.
Douglas Kevin Butler did not enter pleas to numerous charges, including threat to kill and multiple counts of dangerous driving and assault.
Police documents tendered to the court allege a string of random attacks carried out on Tuesday. Butler initially faced court on Wednesday, when he was sent off for a mental health assessment.
Despite the strange nature of the allegations, hospital staff reported the Charnwood man did not suffer from any mental disorder and found he was not taking medication.
The 32-year-old is accused of beeping the horn of a damaged Suzuki Swift, yelling and driving erratically into a south Canberra caravan park about 12.30pm on the day in question.
"I'll kill you, I will throw you in the pool and drown you," Butler allegedly screamed at a man.
Police claim Butler got out of his car and approached the man aggressively, repeating the kill threats and eventually knocking him to the ground with a punch to the face.
He allegedly missed the man with a kick before telling him to kiss his shoe and words to the effect of: "Get back up, I'm going to flog you, I'm going to kill you."
Butler is said to have turned his "tirade" to a woman who yelled out: "Stop, there are children here."
Allegedly storming towards her, Butler is said to have made the woman fearful for her life. The man left in his car when more people arrived at the scene.
Soon after, Butler is accused of driving into the back of a parked motorcycle in a Pine Island Reserve car park in Greenway and knocking over the rider.
The alleged offender is said to have approached another man and taken "a fighting stance, with his feet shoulder width apart, clenching his fists and snarling".
Butler allegedly slapped one man, and punched and spat on the other before leaving.
A police chase began soon after. Butler is accused of driving 100kmh in a 60kmh zone and later of driving through suburban streets with "reckless indifference to the risk he posed to the public".
Police abandoned the pursuit but Butler allegedly began another with different officers not long after, when he is again accused of speeding and driving erratically.
Butler allegedly swerved through traffic before he was eventually arrested. He told police he had "consumed an intoxicating substance".
On Thursday, the court heard despite the assessment made by hospital staff, Butler had struggled with mental health issues in the past and he wanted support if released.
"My view is that Mr Butler presents too significant a risk to the community," the magistrate said.
"Until there is some form of services that he is able to engage in and in place I do not consider that the bail conditions that are suggested will ameliorate the risks that he poses to the community."
Butler nodded and returned to the court cells after learning he would not be granted conditional release.
