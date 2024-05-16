The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

'I'll drown you': man's alleged attack spree 'extremely disturbing'

Tim Piccione
By Tim Piccione
May 17 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An alleged spree of unprovoked attacks, which is said to have included threats to kill and multiple dangerous police chases, has been described by a court as "extremely disturbing".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Piccione

Tim Piccione

Court reporter

Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.