Can Ricky lead Raiders to the top? The 1994 heroes have their say

When the 1994 Canberra Raiders hold their reunion during Magic Round to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the club's last premiership triumph there'll be two hot topics of discussion.
One: why former halfback and current coach Ricky Stuart is the man to help end the Green Machine's title drought.
And two: whether ring-in prop Paul Osborne was robbed of the Clive Churchill Medal three decades ago - but more on that last point later.
Stuart is hungry to defeat the Bulldogs on Friday night at Lang Park, fresh off inking a four-year extension to stay in Canberra until 2029.
Stuart will then get a chance to be toasted by his '94 teammates after the game, with a dinner planned in Brisbane for the current squad and the reunion crew.
In league legend Mal Meninga's mind, there's no debate about Stuart's credentials to lead the Raiders to another grand final as coach - and unlike 2019's heartbreaker, hoist the Provans-Summons trophy.
"I think he's the best coach for the Raiders, there's no doubt," Meninga told The Canberra Times.
"He's been in the game for such a long time, he's a local boy, he has passion for the club, and what he does in the community is excellent.
"He's shown an ability to adapt the way he does things, and that's how coaches like him last a long time."
Stuart says he is investing in youth - Chevy Stewart, Ethan Strange, Matt Timoko, Sebastian Kris and Trey Mooney to name a few - to try to recreate what the Raiders of the late 1980s and 1990s had.
"They're a good young team with a big future," former five-eighth Laurie Daley said. "You've got to ride the highs and lows and hopefully we get back to those golden days and win the trophy."
Jason Croker added: "You'd hope they can win again. It's pretty hard to win a grand final, but you want to see that happen. I still have a lot of love and I want to see them do well. I know a few other players in there and they're trying, they're having a go and that's all you can do."
And Ken Nagas? "We have a lot of young kids coming through these days," Nagas said. "They're faster, fitter and stronger and most teams are pretty evenly matched from 1-17, so sometimes it's about luck and timing."
For the Raiders greats headed to Brisbane, this weekend is a treasured opportunity to share memories of their 36-12 win over Canterbury, in what was the club's third premiership, catch up with mates and celebrate the remarkable talent they had.
"I can't believe it's been 30 years. It was a big deal, looking back at it," former winger Nagas, who scored two tries in the grand final, said.
"We busted our arses off to get there and then to win it - I do reflect on it. I was 21, and it didn't kick in until years later how special it was and how I was part of a unique group.
"I know it's a big call, but looking at the teams from 1982 till now, I think that 1994 side was probably the best the Raiders have ever had."
The team led by coach Tim Sheens was indeed stacked. To paint a picture, Brett Mullins wore the No.1 jersey, Daley and Stuart steered the team in the halves, they had game-changing lock Bradley Clyde, shifty Steve Walters at hooker, bulldozing forward Quentin Pongia, elite second-rowers David Furner and Croker, and an iconic centre in Meninga.
And 1994's grand final was one to remember.
The decider was skipper Meninga's last game before hanging up the boots, and he couldn't have asked for a better farewell.
"That's how you want to leave the game and I'm forever grateful to my teammates and the coaches," he said. "We never felt like underdogs - if anything we were confident.
"We were beaten by a point in the semi-final by the Bulldogs, then we didn't play as well as we'd like in beating North Sydney in the preliminary final. Sheensy got us together and we chatted about playing to our potential.
"Our prep was near faultless and our performance transferred on the footy field because of that. Everyone was really focused."
The Raiders refused to take their foot off the pedal till the final siren sounded. Meninga scored the last try of the match off an intercept, beating defenders in a superb 40-metre dash.
"You make your own luck and the ball bounced our way that day," Meninga recalled, humbly.
"I just didn't feel comfortable even with a lead. We were prepared to win it like in 1989, in extra time. But we got away to such a great start and we didn't let it slip."
Meninga wasn't the only hero of the grand final too.
The Raiders earned their shot at the premiership with a brutal 22-9 preliminary final victory over the Bears. Though they sealed a grand final berth, it came at a cost with the Raiders' Kiwi enforcer John Lomax banned for the big game for clotheslining North Sydney's Billy Moore.
It was a huge blow, but it paved the way for Paul Osborne to etch his name into Raiders folklore. With injuries he had barely played that 1994 season and was actually granted a release to play in England. However, when Lomax was ruled out, Sheens called him up before he left.
"It was a pretty wild ride for Ozzie," Croker said. "He did a great job in the grand final though."
In what became his last game before retiring, a week before his birthday Osborne had a career-defining performance, setting up two tries and inspiring some long-held banter between he and eventual Clive Churchill Medallist, Furner.
"Paul always tells me he should have won the Clive Churchill that day, but David pipped him," Nagas said. "I've got no doubt Paul will be reminding us this weekend again."
One notable absence from the anniversary celebrations will be felt, with renowned front-rower Pongia losing his cancer battle in 2019.
"We'll salute him," Meninga said. "He was a great fella and a great man."
Pongia was one half of the fearsome forward duo beside fellow New Zealander, Lomax, and the pair were widely credited for Canberra's success that 1994 season.
"Quentin played a big part in that year with Johnny," Nagas said. "Whenever those two played I felt safe. They always looked after you and no-one was going to put it over us with them.
"I know a lot of opposition front-rowers were always on edge, because they played the game hard but fair."
Friday: Canberra Raiders v Canterbury Bulldogs at Lang Park, 6pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Jordan Rapana, 2. Nick Cotric, 3. Matt Timoko, 4. Sebastian Kris, 5. Xavier Savage, 6. Ethan Strange, 7. Kaeo Weekes, 8. Josh Papali'i, 9. Danny Levi, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (c), 13. Morgan Smithies. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Ata Mariota, 16. Trey Mooney, 17. Emre Guler. Reserves: 18. Albert Hopoate, 19. Zac Woolford, 20. Simi Sasagi, 21. Peter Hola, 22. Hohepa Puru.
