The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

ACT Magistrates Court sentences man to community-based order for indecent act on partner in Canberra

TV
By Toby Vue
October 28 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man who committed an indecent act on his fearful partner should have been "someone who provides security and safety ... not someone who threatens her", a magistrate said before imposing a community-based sentence.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TV

Toby Vue

Court reporter

Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.