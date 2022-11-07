The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

ACT Supreme Court sentences Omar Haddara to community-based order, fined $7500 for role in drug-debt bashing in Moncrieff

TV
By Toby Vue
Updated November 7 2022 - 11:28am, first published 11:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Omar Haddara, right, with his lawyer Michael Kukulies-Smith outside the ACT courts building in August. Picture by Toby Vue

A tough-talking robber has been given a "very lenient" sentence after he threatened to flog his "weak dog" victim who was later assaulted during an alleged drug-debt enforcement.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TV

Toby Vue

Court reporter

Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.