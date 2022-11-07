A tough-talking robber has been given a "very lenient" sentence after he threatened to flog his "weak dog" victim who was later assaulted during an alleged drug-debt enforcement.
Omar Haddara, in his early 30s, faced the ACT Supreme Court on Monday for sentencing after pleading guilty to one count of aggravated robbery.
In August the court heard, about 12 months earlier, Haddara left a barrage of missed calls and sent numerous texts to the victim about an alleged drug debt.
"Debt has been passed to me. You have until tonight to pay what you owe. Try me," one message read.
Another read: "You're a weak dog and your debt has just doubled and you're getting flogged when I see you."
The victim also received a call from one of Haddara's co-accused, Kyle Joseph Butkovic, telling him he owed $600 for cocaine.
Haddara then told another accomplice, Jennifer Hanson, the victim "owed them some money", prompting the latter to lure him to her house.
Hanson, who has already been sentenced for being knowingly concerned in the robbery, organised for the victim to visit her in Moncrieff to drink alcohol.
After the victim arrived, Haddara and Butkovic, along with Jake John Trewartha and an unidentified man, entered the premises where the victim tried to escape but was grabbed and held down by three of the men.
Butkovic allegedly had a box cutter-style knife while Trewartha, who recently pleaded guilty, had a baseball bat. The unidentified man had a machete.
Hanson hid in her bedroom.
The victim said he had about $500,000 in his account and would make online transfers.
After transferring $800 to Butkovic, a third attempt failed, triggering Trewartha and the unidentified man to assault the victim.
Haddara intervened and said "stop, no more" and "we don't want a home invasion" before the victim transferred about another $2515.
Prior to leaving, Haddara told Hanson "we're all done here" before telling the victim not to go to authorities.
On Monday, Justice David Mossop sentenced Haddara to an intensive corrections order of two years and seven months.
The offender was also ordered to perform 400 hours of community service within that sentence's 31-month period and was fined $7500 to be paid within 12 months.
"It's very important that during the period of your intensive corrections order, you comply with all of the directions you're given by Corrective Services," Justice Mossop told Melbourne-born Haddara.
"The sentence that I've given you is one that keeps you out of jail and in that sense, it's a very lenient one.
"I hope you take the opportunity you've been given to stay out of trouble."
Justice Mossop adjourned the previous court session for the preparation of an intensive corrections suitability assessment, which indicated Haddara was suitable.
The judge on Monday said such an order may be seen as having an inadequate punitive component and fail to address the seriousness of the offence and the harm to the community.
He said, however, the community service and fine increased the punitive component and thereby addressed the purposes of sentencing.
When Haddara, who runs his own landscaping business, faced court in August, he gave evidence that he only wanted to help someone retrieve money owed.
"I'd like to say that these are not my normal group of friends," Haddara said.
"I got caught up in this mess ... I should've just stayed out of it."
During cross-examination, he denied limiting his associations with the co-accused and that the threat of violence was just "tough talk" towards the victim, who he believed was an ex-bikie.
Toby Vue
