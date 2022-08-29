The victim of an drug debt bashing was threatened with being flogged and called "a weak dog" before he was attacked while the woman who lured him to the onslaught hid in her room, a court has heard.
The ACT Supreme Court on Monday heard Omar Haddara, 30, in August 2021 left a barrage of missed calls and sent numerous texts to the victim about an alleged drug debt.
"Debt has been passed to me. You have until tonight to pay what you owe. Try me," one message read.
Another read: "You're a weak dog and your debt has just doubled and you're getting flogged when I see you."
The victim also received a call from one of Haddara's co-accused, Kyle Joseph Butkovic, telling him he owed $600 for cocaine.
Haddara then told another accomplice, Jennifer Hanson, the victim "owed them some money", prompting the latter to lure him to her house.
Hanson, who has already been sentenced for being knowingly concerned in the robbery, organised for the victim to visit her in Moncrieff to drink alcohol.
After the victim arrived, Haddara and Butkovic, along with Jake John Trewartha and an unidentified man, entered the premises where the victim tried to escape but was grabbed and held down by three of the men.
Butkovic allegedly had a box cutter-style knife while Trewartha, who recently pleaded guilty, had a baseball bat. The unidentified man had a machete.
Hanson hid in her bedroom.
The victim said he had about $500,000 in his account and would make online transfers.
After transferring $800 to Butkovic, a third attempt failed, triggering Trewartha and the unidentified man to assault the victim.
Haddara intervened and said "stop, no more" and " we don't want a home invasion" before the victim transferred about another $2515.
Prior to leaving, Haddara told Hanson "we're all done here" before telling the victim not to go to authorities.
Haddara pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated robbery and gave evidence in sentencing proceedings on Monday.
The offender, who was born in Melbourne, said he only wanted to help someone retrieve money owed.
"I'd like to say that these are not my normal group of friends," Haddara said.
"I got caught up in this mess ... I should've just stayed out of it."
During cross-examination, he denied limiting his associations with the co-accused and that the threat of violence was just "tough talk" towards the victim, who he believed was an ex-bikie.
He also said following an eye injury, he was on non-prescribed medication that affected his thinking.
Justice David Mossop said the joint commission offending "involved a degree of premeditation" and depended "on instilling fear in the victim" to deter him from calling police.
Justice Mossop said it was not proven beyond reasonable doubt that the offender was aware of exactly what would be done with the weapons by his co-accused.
"However, I infer that the offender was aware of the potential for violence," he said.
The judge said it was also not proven beyond reasonable doubt the offender inflicted any violence on the victim, nor was he a leader of the offending.
"He was not carrying a weapon, he took some steps to moderate the violence of others," Justice Mossop said.
"On the other hand, he's not proved on the balance of probability to be merely a follower."
The judge said he treated Haddara's motivation for his role with some caution "as he did not really provide a coherent reason".
Justice Mossop said the starting point of the sentence was three years, reduced to two years and seven months after the guilty plea.
As to how that would be served, the judge adjourned the matter to allow an assessment of suitability for the community-based order of an intensive corrections order.
Haddara, who was supported in court by his mother and three brothers, is set to return to court on November 7.
Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.
