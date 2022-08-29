The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Shae Elliott pleads not guilty to charges laid over alleged Phillip rape of Grindr match

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated August 29 2022 - 1:33am, first published 1:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shae Elliott, who allegedly raped a Grindr match last month. Picture: Facebook

An alleged rapist has denied drugging and sexually assaulting a Canberra man he had matched with on a dating app.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.