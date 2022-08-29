An alleged rapist has denied drugging and sexually assaulting a Canberra man he had matched with on a dating app.
Shae Frank Charles Elliott, 22, was not required to appear in the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday morning, when a Legal Aid lawyer entered not guilty pleas to three charges on his behalf.
The allegations - of sexual intercourse without consent, burglary and theft - all arise from an alleged incident in Phillip on July 28.
In documents tendered to the court when Elliott was refused bail earlier this month, police say the Kambah man and his alleged victim met through gay dating app Grindr on July 24.
The pair are said to have smoked methamphetamine and had consensual sex that night, when police allege Elliott took an interest in the other man's clothing and jewellery.
Police claim Elliott returned to the man's Phillip home four nights later, when the pair snorted ketamine.
Investigators allege Elliott and his date agreed to have sex again, but the 22-year-old is accused of removing the other man's ability to consent by administering GHB that rendered him unconscious.
When the alleged victim woke up, police say he was "of the firm belief sexual intercourse had taken place".
Two pairs of his shoes, $400 in cash, a watch, a jacket and perfume were gone, and his phone had also been restored to the factory settings.
When Elliott was arrested three days later, police allegedly found the jacket in his car. The perfume was allegedly located in a vehicle belonging to the Kambah man's housemate, who said he had left it there.
Court documents show Elliott told investigators the alleged victim gave him the jacket.
The 22-year-old also told police it had "got weird" at the Phillip home on the night in question when "two guys turned up", so he went to the gym and left the alleged victim with those people.
Following the entry of the not guilty pleas, magistrate Beth Campbell adjourned Elliott's matter to October 10.
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
