A wanted man allegedly led police on a chase, driving at officers and into oncoming traffic before crashing into two vehicles and a tree on the Monaro Highway, police say.
Police said officers saw a 27-year-old man - who had an outstanding warrant for previous driving offences - driving a Subaru Forester on Thursday afternoon.
Officers attempted to stop the vehicle in a cul-de-sac, however the driver allegedly sped up and drove directly at police and mounted the kerb.
Members of a newly formed ACT Policing taskforce Operation Toric tracked the car through several suburbs where it allegedly sped at 80km/h in a 60km/h zone.
The driver allegedly veered into oncoming traffic and drove directly at an officer next to his car on Tharwa Drive in Gordon.
The pursuit was stopped because of concerns for public safety.
The 27-year-old then allegedly drove directly through an intersection, crossing the median strip of the Monaro Highway into oncoming southbound traffic before crashing into two vehicles and a tree.
The man was eventually caught by police, who allege he was driving on a disqualified licence and later tested positive for drugs.
He has been charged with two counts of failing to stop for police and driving a motor vehicle at police, and single counts of disqualified driving and dangerous driving.
This arrest was one of three separate arrests of repeat offenders in a six-hour period on Thursday, with all three men allegedly driving dangerously.
A man on a suspended sentence and subject to a good behaviour order with a condition not to drive a motor vehicle was allegedly seen driving a Hyundai Elantra in Kenny on Thursday night.
The 49-year-old has been charged with driving while disqualified.
The third man was arrested for driving while disqualified and drug-driving.
All three men are set appear in the ACT Magistrates Court on Friday, where police said bail would be opposed.
Toric, the name of the new taskforce, stands for targeting of recidivism in Canberra.
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
