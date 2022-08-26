The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Wanted man allegedly rammed police, crashed into cars, tree during chase on Monaro Highway

Soofia Tariq
By Soofia Tariq
Updated August 26 2022 - 3:51am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A wanted man allegedly led police on a chase, driving at officers and into oncoming traffic before crashing into two vehicles and a tree on the Monaro Highway, police say.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Soofia Tariq

Soofia Tariq

Cadet Journalist

Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.