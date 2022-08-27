The Canberra Times
Teenager stole $112,000 worth of items from Canberra Centre Apple store, CeX at Westfield Belconnen

BF
By Blake Foden
August 27 2022 - 7:30pm
The teenager stole $60,791 worth of items from an Apple store. Picture by Getty Images

A burglar bragged about stealing nearly $61,000 worth of Apple products from the technology giant's Canberra Centre store, "boastfully doing an impression of an Afro-American rapper" in a video found on his phone.

BF

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

