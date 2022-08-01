The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Shae Elliott drugged, raped Grindr match in Phillip while on parole, ACT Policing alleges

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated August 1 2022 - 4:56am, first published 2:30am
Shae Elliott, who allegedly raped a Grindr match late last month. Picture: Facebook

A man who once handcuffed and robbed a dating app match is back behind bars after he allegedly used his newfound freedom on parole to drug and rape another person he met through Grindr.

BF

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

