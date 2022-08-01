A man who once handcuffed and robbed a dating app match is back behind bars after he allegedly used his newfound freedom on parole to drug and rape another person he met through Grindr.
Shae Frank Charles Elliott, 22, sat resting his head on a table throughout most of his appearance in the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday, when he was refused bail.
Advertisement
The Kambah man did not enter pleas to charges of engaging in sexual intercourse without consent, burglary and theft.
Police documents, tendered to the court, show Elliott and the alleged victim smoked methamphetamine together at the latter's Phillip home on July 24 after meeting through Grindr earlier that day.
The pair had consensual sex that night and again the following day, according to police, who say Elliott "took an interest in some of [the alleged victim's] possessions" on the second occasion.
Elliott is said to have returned to the other man's place last Thursday and used a syringe to administer GHB, rendering the alleged victim unconscious and removing his ability to consent to sex.
Police allege that while the other man was unconscious, Elliott raped him and wiped his phone by restoring it to the factory settings.
The 22-year-old then allegedly left with $400 in cash, a watch, two pairs of shoes, a jacket and perfume belonging to the Phillip man.
The alleged victim spoke to police the following day, prompting detectives from ACT Policing's sexual assault and child abuse team to investigate.
MORE COURT AND CRIME NEWS:
Police officers who subsequently raided Elliott's Kambah home on Saturday claim to have found items that included the alleged victim's watch.
Elliott, who was not home at the time, was arrested when he voluntarily attended Belconnen Police Station on Sunday.
Investigators searched his vehicle in the car park and allegedly found the Phillip man's jacket.
The 22-year-old's housemate also visited the station to hand in the missing perfume, which she said the 22-year-old had left in her hire car.
Elliott is said to have started participating in an interview with police before deciding to stop, having told them he left and went to the gym after "two guys turned up" at the Phillip home on the night in question.
In court on Monday, a Legal Aid duty lawyer applied for Elliott to be released on bail.
She said the 22-year-old was unemployed and planning to soon start a residential rehabilitation program to treat unspecified addictions.
Prosecutor Tahlia Drumgold opposed bail, noting Elliott was on parole after only being released from prison in May.
Advertisement
She asked magistrate Glenn Theakston to remand Elliott in custody until the next Sentence Administration Board sittings.
Ms Drumgold added that there were outstanding warrants seeking the 22-year-old's arrest in NSW, adding that he had a history of violence, failing to front court and breaching community-based orders.
The prosecutor also told the court the alleged rape victim was "terrified" of Elliott, who knew where he lived.
"[He] is frightened and cannot eat or sleep properly due to this fear," Ms Drumgold said.
Mr Theakston refused bail as Elliott sat, saying something unintelligible, with his face pressed into the table in a remote room.
Advertisement
The magistrate said the "package" of Elliottt's "long but recent criminal history" and past breaches of community-based orders gave him no confidence the 22-year-old would comply with bail conditions.
Elliott is due to appear in court again on August 15.
Detectives are continuing to investigate Elliott's latest alleged crimes, "with a view to determining if other people were involved and if any other offences were committed".
Anyone with any information about the matter has been urged to contact ACT Policing and quote case number 7173487.
Sexual assault and child abuse team detectives have also asked anyone who has been the victim of similar incidents to come forward.
Matters can be reported by calling 131 444, attending a police station, or going online for matters that are more than six months old.
Advertisement
Anonymous reports can be made via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or on the Crime Stoppers ACT website.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.