The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Australian Public Service worker Sophie Blewitt glassed 'besotted' boyfriend in face at Raiders Weston

Soofia Tariq
By Soofia Tariq
Updated August 29 2022 - 2:21am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Blewitt, who admitted to glassing her boyfriend in the face. Picture Facebook

A public servant who assaulted and glassed her partner at a club has narrowly escaped a jail sentence after the man was too "besotted" with her to report the full extent of his injuries to police.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Soofia Tariq

Soofia Tariq

Cadet Journalist

Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.