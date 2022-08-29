A public servant who assaulted and glassed her partner at a club has narrowly escaped a jail sentence after the man was too "besotted" with her to report the full extent of his injuries to police.
Sophie Annabelle Blewitt, 24, appeared in the ACT Magistrates Court on Friday afternoon, charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm after pleading guilty to attacking her boyfriend at the Raiders Weston leagues club in April.
Advertisement
CCTV footage showed Blewitt and her then-partner seated outside when a verbal argument broke out between the two.
She kicked the man in his chest and stomach with her right foot.
The 24-year-old then kicked the man two more times, hitting his neck and stomach and striking him on the face.
The two pushed each other before another man also hit Blewitt's boyfriend.
The Gordon woman then grabbed a glass from the table and threw it towards her partner, causing it to shatter on the left side of his head.
Police were called and saw the man "bleeding heavily from the left side of his head and in a concuss[ed] state".
Blood was also splattered on the ground, alongside shards of broken glass.
The man, who was "apprehensive and agitated by the police presence", refused to provide a statement and Blewitt was later arrested in Phillip.
She appeared in court on Friday, when her lawyer, Sarah Boxall, argued the incident was impulsive and less than a minute long, stemming from "unrequited love from the complainant's side".
She also told the court Blewitt was ashamed of her behaviour but "focused on self-improvement", having found stability in a job as a HR officer in the public service and the offending occurred due to her consumption of alcohol.
Ms Boxall suggested the Australian public service worker be given a good behaviour order as well as community service.
Prosecutor James Melloy argued Blewitt's actions were a "disproportionate response", as she "chose to use glass as a weapon" and some jail time was needed.
Magistrate Beth Campbell said she was "on the border" of deciding if Blewitt should be given a jail sentence for the "vicious attack" and was "very close" to imposing one.
She decided against imposing some sort of jail sentence, telling Blewitt her "saving grace" was the "young man [who] was besotted with you".
Ms Campbell said because the man had not co-operated with police, she did not know the full extent of his injuries, but said had the man's head been at a different angle, glass could have gone into his eye.
She sentenced Blewitt to a 12-month good behaviour order and 160 hours of community service, to be done within 12 months.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.