Fake gardeners are targeting lone residents across Canberra, police say

By Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated May 10 2024 - 12:27pm, first published 12:00pm
Residents in Gungahlin, Belconnen and the inner south have complained of a group of "gardeners" or "arborists" trimming trees on their properties without permission and demanding money for the services.

