Fake gardeners are targeting lone residents across Canberra, police say

Residents in Gungahlin, Belconnen and the inner south have complained of a group of "gardeners" or "arborists" trimming trees on their properties without permission and demanding money for the services.
ACT Policing have received several reports of two or more scammers who in some cases speak to residents and claim they were asked to do the work by the government or Evoenergy.
Police allege the scammers were "generally of Pacific Islander appearance" but are not sure of their gender. Additionally, police believe the group me be travelling in a black utility with a silver tray.
In one case, the group is accused of repeatedly targeting an elderly woman for several days and taking her to a bank daily to withdraw sums to pay them. The woman has allegedly been forced to pay them couple hundreds of dollars.
Police have called on the community members across Canberra, especially elderly, vulnerable, or those living alone, to be aware of such a scam.
A list of Evoenergy's accredited arborists can be viewed on their website.
"Scammers will often re-target victims knowing that they can get more money out of them," a police statement said.
"If you are unexpectedly approached by people who can provide no identification and are aggressive or demanding, and you feel unsafe, do not provide any personal details and contact police on 131 444 or Triple Zero (000) in an emergency.
"For more information about scams, visit www.scamwatch.gov.au or call 1300 795 995. If you've been defrauded by this group, you can report it to ACT Policing on 131 444."
