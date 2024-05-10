Next step in plans for long-awaited Athllon Drive duplication

Plans have been released for a long-awaited duplication of a 2.4-kilometre section of one of southern Canberra's busiest roads.
Preliminary designs to duplicate Athllon Drive between Drakefod Drive and Sulwood Drive will be open for public consultation.
City Services Minister Tara Cheyne said the government remained committed to a full duplication of Athllon Drive.
"The project supports Canberra's integrated transport network in meeting the needs of future population growth and supporting a sustainable ACT for all Canberrans," Ms Cheyne said.
The plans include duplicating Athllon Drive Drakeford Drive and Sulwood Drive, along with upgraded bus stops and an improved active travel route including an underpass beneath Sulwood Drive.
Detailed design work has also begun for the northern section of Athllon Drive, between Hindmarsh Drive and Melrose Drive in Woden.
The government said a preliminary design would be prepared and released to the community before environmental and planning approvals are sought.
The ACT government in 2020 released concept designs for the duplication project, noting at the time more than 14,000 cars used Athllon Drive daily.
The main road works, once approved, are likely to take two years to complete.
The ACT Greens have previously called for the money allocated to the project to be spent on other improvements in Tuggeranong.
An information session will be held at the Tuggeranong Library on Monday, May 20 at 4pm, with another session at the Wanniassa Shops on Saturday, May 25 at 10am.
Public feedback will be open until June 1.
Meanwhile, work has begun on significant upgrades to a major road in Canberra's south, which faces an extended 13-week closure.
Traffic lights are being installed at the intersection of Sulwood Drive and Mannheim Street, with work then to continue on a new four-kilometre shared path.
The government says the road closure, while lengthy, will avoid the need for a much longer period of partial closures.
Sulwood Drive between Inkster Street and Livingston Avenue has been closed from May 6, with the closure set to last about 13 weeks depending on the weather.
After the roadworks are finished, work will start on the shared path between Drakeford Drive and Athllon Drive on the southern side of Sulwood Drive.
City Services Minister Tara Cheyne said: "We acknowledge this road closure will be disruptive for the local community. A full road closure for 13 weeks avoids extended partial closures which would create even longer disruption and delay the completion of this important project. We will be monitoring traffic impacts during the closure and will make changes to measures such as signal timing if required."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.