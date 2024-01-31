The Canberra Times
Board of Inquiry chair made 55 calls to The Australian, accused of bias

HN
By Hannah Neale
January 31 2024
The chair of an inquiry which made damning findings against the ACT's former top prosecutor made "numerous communications", including 55 phone calls, to journalists from The Australian.

HN

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT.

