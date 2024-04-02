The Canberra Times
New allegations claim Seven reimbursed Lehrmann for drugs and sex workers

Tim Piccione
By Tim Piccione
Updated April 3 2024 - 11:43am, first published 9:05am
A former television producer has alleged Seven Network reimbursed Bruce Lehrmann for the cost of illicit drugs and sex workers during attempts to court him into an exclusive media agreement.

Tim Piccione

Tim Piccione

Court reporter

Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@canberratimes.com.au.

