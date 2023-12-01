Higgins accused of trying to affect federal election with claims

Brittany Higgins has denied attempting to affect the result of a federal election by publicly airing her Parliament House rape allegation.
The woman also said her federal minister boss "did not meet her duty of care" responding to the claim.
Ms Higgins returned to the witness box on Friday morning after graphically detailing her alleged sexual assault to the court and telling a barrister her dress wasn't a concern "as I was being raped".
The woman is still under cross-examination as she testifies in the defamation proceedings Bruce Lehrmann has brought against Network Ten and Lisa Wilkinson.
Mr Lehrmann is suing the parties over a The Project story, which aired Ms Higgins' allegation she was raped in March 2019 following a Civic night out.
The interview did not name the man but he claims being identified and defamed.
So far, the Federal Court trial has heard concessions from Mr Lehrmann and Ms Higgins they had each given mistaken or differing accounts relating to the alleged incident in the years since.
On Friday, Ms Higgins was asked about a timeline document she wrote in 2021 and shared with journalists and then eventually police.
"The reason you didn't comply with police's urging of you not to go to the media was because you wanted to try and affect the outcome of the upcoming election," Steven Whybrow SC, representing Mr Lehrmann, put to the woman.
She responded: "No, no I was a Liberal through and through since I was born."
Ms Higgins told the court she had no intention of having any sway on an election.
"But I did want to change the culture in Parliament House," she said.
"When I came forward I was angry at the way my rape had been handled but I didn't think anything I said would be consequential enough to impact the election.
"I didn't have that big of an ego to think I could change the course of an election."
The woman said she remained a Liberal, at that time, despite feeling hurt by the party.
"No longer, but was still for a really long time," she said.
In the timeline document were details about a meeting with Senator Linda Reynolds and chief of staff Fiona Brown. It differed from what Ms Higgins has told the court in her evidence.
The woman explained having to recount the meeting in greater detail in a court setting as opposed to hastily jotting down notes as she had for the timeline document.
Mr Whybrow said Ms Higgins' evidence changed from her bosses being "supportive to, 'we want to know what's going on'."
"It's very important, to what I would suggest is your narrative, that Fiona Brown and Linda Reynolds are painted as being unsupportive of you, isn't it?" he said.
Ms Higgins disagreed and told the court she believed her chief of staff was "just following instructions" and she "never blamed her".
"Linda Reynolds avoided me and, in my view, did not meet her duty of care. I felt unsupported by both of them," she said.
While Ms Higgins told the court she did not consider the women as "the villains in this story", she felt they did not do right by her.
"I was really isolated after my rape. They weren't around. But I don't think they're necessarily bad people," she said.
Mr Whybrow put to the woman, and she disagreed: "After this story came to air, you needed to feed the story you were treated badly in that office."
Ms Higgins also disagreed with the proposition that Ms Brown had supported her "every step of the way".
The timeline document in question, the court heard, was "widely distributed to journalists" following Samantha Maiden's news.com.au story published the morning of The Project broadcast.
It was sent out to ward off the inundation of requests following the allegation going public.
Ms Higgins said the document was originally created for the police but she also gave it to Ten producers "on background, as a steer".
The woman walked back evidence she gave in her ACT criminal trial in October last year of not having sent or approved the sending of the timeline to multiple journalists.
The court heard the document named Mr Lehrmann as the alleged perpetrator.
"Yeah, it was meant to be redacted. I made a mistake," Ms Higgins said.
"It was meant for me and the police, originally. It was never meant for journalists."
Mr Whybrow: "So, it was just an accidental oversight that this document, naming Mr Lehrmann as the perpetrator of your sexual assault, was distributed to a lot of the Canberra press gallery and wider?"
Ms Higgins: "Yes, it was a mistake."
Mr Lehrmann has always denied raping Ms Higgins and no findings have been made against him.
His criminal trial was aborted last October due to juror misconduct, with the charge levelled at him later discontinued over concerns for Ms Higgins' mental health.
The defamation trial, which is expected to run for a month, continues.
