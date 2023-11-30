'I don't care about the money': Higgins would donate book proceeds

Brittany Higgins has claimed she would donate any proceeds from a book memoir about her allegation of being raped inside Parliament House.
"You have a financial interest in the outcome of these proceedings?" barrister Steven Whybrow SC, representing Mr Lehrmann, asked.
The woman threw her hands up in the air and told the Federal Court on Thursday: "I declare it now, if I ever actually ever finish the book, I will donate all two-hundred-and-whatever to charity."
"I don't care about the money. Take it as an oath," Ms Higgins said.
The woman returned to the Federal Court witness box after a full day of evidence on Wednesday, when she emotionally recounted her claims of being raped by Bruce Lehrmann.
The defamation trial is hearing Mr Lehrmann's civil action against Network Ten and journalist Lisa Wilkinson over a story on The Project in 2021 he claims defamed him and publicly maligned him as a rapist.
It has been previously reported Ms Higgins signed a $325,000 book deal, with over $216,000 outstanding, to tell her story.
"I told them to put it on pause because there was all these legal processes going on ... at the moment it's tentatively on hold," she said.
"It may happen one day but also I may never want to do this again."
The television interview in question, which aired Ms Higgins' allegation, did not name Mr Lehrmann.
However, Mr Lehrmann claims several of the program's details identified him and that producers did not take reasonable steps to contact him for a right or reply.
As it had been during the woman's criminal trial, the cross-examination exchange between Ms Higgins and Mr Whybrow was immediately tense on Thursday.
The woman admitted she "wasn't always correct" in her criminal trial evidence.
"As you find out further information you adapt and evolve your narrative to fit with new information, do you agree with that?" Mr Whybrow asked.
Ms Higgins responded: "No, but I accept where I'm wrong and try and apply it in every weird circumstance I end up in to give the most honest answer I can."
She admitted her evidence "wasn't always correct and I did speculate to an extent".
"I acknowledge that I got things wrong. I did my best," she said
Mr Whybrow asked: "You understand your obligation is to tell the truth?"
"I thought I was telling the truth," Ms Higgins responded, accepting she was wrong about "some significant matters".
Ms Higgins also admitted she had wrongly told The Project a leg bruise photographed in the days after the alleged incident was definitively caused by Mr Lehrmann.
She said she could not be certain it hadn't been a fall on the same night.
READ MORE ABOUT THE TRIAL:
Mr Whybrow then pressed the woman about evidence she had given the day prior about missing the start of former minister Steven Ciobo's valedictory speech because she had a panic attack.
Ms Higgins conceded she had misremembered the sequence of events from that day.
"You want a third go at when and why you had an anxiety attack on that day?" Mr Whybrow asked.
Ms Higgins respondent: "I can't remember every moment of every day. I'm doing my best here."
"Memory is imperfect," she said.
Mr Lehrmann has always denied raping or that any sexual conduct occurred with Ms Higgins at Parliament House in 2019, when the pair worked as staffers for the then-defence industry minister.
No findings have been made against him.
His criminal trial was aborted last October due to juror misconduct, with the charge levelled at him later discontinued over concerns for Ms Higgins' mental health.
Mr Lehrmann has already settled two other defamation disputes, relating to reporting and coverage of the allegation, against News Corp and journalist Samantha Maiden, and the ABC.
More to come.
