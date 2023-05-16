The Canberra Times
Bruce Lehrmann trial inquiry reveals what rogue juror told Chief Justice Lucy McCallum

By Blake Foden
Updated May 16 2023 - 11:19am, first published 11:00am
Bruce Lehrmann outside the inquiry and, inset, Chief Justice Lucy McCallum. Pictures by Gary Ramage, Karleen Minney
Bruce Lehrmann outside the inquiry and, inset, Chief Justice Lucy McCallum. Pictures by Gary Ramage, Karleen Minney

The rogue juror responsible for Bruce Lehrmann's mistrial claimed, despite being warned at least 17 times against doing independent research, they did not know it was wrong to do so.

