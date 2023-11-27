Lehrmann's cross-examination not a 'social cricket match': judge

Bruce Lehrmann is set to be cross-examined by two "highly experienced silks" despite a judge's concerns about unfairness.
"One is not to approach cross-examination in any case, let alone a case like this, like a social cricket match where a batsman retires at 50 to give someone else a go," Justice Michael Lee said.
The former Liberal party staffer is suing Network Ten and journalist Lisa Wilkinson over a February 2021 story on The Project, which revealed Ms Higgins' claims of being sexually assaulted two years earlier.
The Federal Court defamation trial entered its fourth day on Monday, with Mr Lehrmann returning to the witness box, where he has been cross-examined since Thursday afternoon.
Mr Lehrmann, who has told court multiple times he has found the proceedings to be "stressful", asked to take a break and finish the day early when he was grilled last week.
Before questioning resumed, Justice Lee expressed several concerns about the witness facing two cross-examinations, "both of which will almost certainly involve credit attacks".
"I consider that a cross-examination being conducted by two experienced counsel on a witness has a real potential to operate unfairly."
"The fact that Mr Lehrmann has engaged two senior counsel and two junior counsel ... and divided tasks accordingly is beside the point."
Ms Wilkinson's barrister, Sue Chrysanthou SC, whom is yet to query Mr Lehrmann, argued no topics or questions would be doubled up on.
Ms Chrysanthou said her client and Ten were entitled to be separately represented.
"[Ms Wilkinson] is entitled to give instructions in our own defence having been named personally," the barrister said.
"Your honour proceeds on the assumption that just because parties are in the same interest on certain topics in the trial, that those parties are getting the same instructions as to what questions to ask."
The court heard that Matthew Collins KC, representing Ten, has and will continue to ask questions regarding a truth defence - aiming to prove the rape allegation is "substantially true".
Mr Chrysanthou, on the other hand, is set to ask questions relating to identification, common law qualified privilege and aggravated damages, among other things.
Ultimately, the judge said Ms Chrysanthou would be allowed to cross-examine Mr Lehrmann in a "limited" fashion and the court would assess her involvement on a "question by question basis".
"I'm prepared to be somewhat liberal and allow you to cross-examine on those matters, I think, which there is a legitimate separate interest of mutual concern," Justice Lee said.
"But no further, not something that Channel 10 could have done."
Mr Lehrmann has always denied raping Ms Higgins at Parliament House in 2019, when the pair worked as staffers for then-defence industry minister Linda Reynolds.
No findings have been made against him.
His criminal trial was aborted last October due to juror misconduct, with the charge levelled at him later discontinued over concerns for Ms Higgins' mental health.
Justice Lee also said Ms Wilkinson's legal action, started in the NSW Supreme Court, against Ten would now be heard in the Federal Court.
READ MORE:
The high-profile journalist is suing the television network, which she claims has refused to pay the legal bills for her separate defence in the defamation proceedings.
"It should all be dealt with together so there's no risk of inconsistent findings," the judge said.
Mr Lehrmann has already settled two other defamation disputes, relating to reporting and coverage of the allegation, against News Corp and journalist Samantha Maiden, and the ABC.
The trial continues.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.