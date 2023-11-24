The Canberra Times
Friday, 24 November 2023
Lehrmann 'didn't pay attention' to Chief Justice, DPP during trial

TP
By Tim Piccione
Updated November 24 2023 - 1:06pm, first published 11:23am
Bruce Lehrmann has told a court he did not pay much attention to the territory's Chief Justice or then-top prosecutor during his criminal trial last year, when he stood accused of raping Brittany Higgins.

TP

Tim Piccione

Court reporter

Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@canberratimes.com.au.

