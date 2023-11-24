Lehrmann 'didn't pay attention' to Chief Justice, DPP during trial

Bruce Lehrmann has told a court he did not pay much attention to the territory's Chief Justice or then-top prosecutor during his criminal trial last year, when he stood accused of raping Brittany Higgins.
After an afternoon of being grilled under cross-examination by barrister Matthew Collins KC, Mr Lehrmann returned to the Federal Court witness box on Friday morning during his defamation trial proceedings.
Mr Lehrmann is suing Network Ten and journalist Lisa Wilkinson over a February 2021 story on The Project, which revealed Ms Higgins' claims of being raped at Parliament House two years earlier.
Dr Collins questioned Mr Lehrmann as to when he knew he had mistakenly told ACT Policing he did not have alcohol in his ministerial office, despite using that as one excuse for the after-house visit at the centre of the case.
Mr Lehrmann said he could not recall then Director of Public Prosecutions Shane Drumgold SC's closing address, which had described Mr Lehrmann as being inconsistent on the topic of alcohol.
"I didn't pay much attention to Mr Drumgold," Mr Lehrmann said.
"Not really, no," he then responded if he paid attention when his police interview was addressed in the trial summary of Chief Justice Lucy McCallum.
Dr Collins asked the man if he had taken his criminal trial seriously.
"I certainly did but by that point I had serious concerns about the conduct of it," he responded.
He then told the court he disagreed the judge's summary had been accurate.
Dr Collins asked: "Which part was inaccurate, Mr Lehrmann?"
"I hold serious concerns about the way she summarised that case," Mr Lehrmann responded.
The cross-examination continued as Dr Collins quizzed the witness about the night of March 22, 2019, hours prior to the alleged rape.
Mr Lehrmann disagreed with several propositions, including that he had "kept an eye" on Ms Higgins at The Dock in Kingston, where the pair had been drinking with a group of colleagues, and he had monitored her drinking.
The man previously told the court he had not bought Ms Higgins any drinks on the night and only himself drank a "couple of rounds" with another man.
However, on Friday, he walked back that answer and admitted he did in fact recall purchasing the woman a drink.
"That answer was false," Dr Collins said.
"The true position is you bought two drinks for Ms Higgins, at least two drinks for Ms Higgins."
Mr Lehrmann responded: "Yes, and I apologise. I was wrong."
"I was quite confused. There's a lot of information passing in this matter and it does effect my recall."
Mr Lehrmann, who requested a short break while giving evidence, described the proceedings as "quite stressful".
The Project interview did not name Mr Lehrmann as the person accused of sexually assaulting Ms Higgins at Parliament House in 2019 but the law student says he was identified by multiple details.
The defamation trial is expected to run until mid-December, with counsel for Ms Wilkinson and Ten, in part, aiming to prove the rape allegation is "substantially true".
Mr Lehrmann has always denied raping Ms Higgins at Parliament House in 2019, when the pair worked for senator Linda Reynolds.
READ MORE:
No findings have been made against him.
His criminal trial was aborted last October due to juror misconduct, with the charge of engaging in sexual intercourse without consent levelled at him later discontinued over concerns for Ms Higgins' mental health.
Mr Lehrmann has already settled two other defamation disputes relating to reporting and coverage of the allegation against News Corp and journalist Samantha Maiden, and the ABC.
The trial continues.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.