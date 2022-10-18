The Canberra Times
Brittany Higgins 'right to be scared' of reporting alleged rape, prosecutor tells Bruce Lehrmann trial

By Blake Foden
Updated October 18 2022 - 1:42am, first published 1:40am
Bruce Lehrmann arrives for closing addresses in his trial over the alleged rape of Brittany Higgins, inset. Pictures by Karleen Minney

Brittany Higgins was "a young lady in the middle of strong political forces" as she weighed up whether to pursue a police complaint against the man accused of raping her at Parliament House, a jury has heard.

