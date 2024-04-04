Seven ordered to 'please explain' failed answers to key Lehrmann questions

Seven Network has been ordered to explain why it finally surrendered key information about its dealings with Bruce Lehrmann, months after it had previously been asked and failed to do so.
"The consequences of non-compliance are well known to anyone," Justice Michael Lee said.
Seven has found itself in the firing line with one of its former producers making multiple explosive allegations against it, including that the television network reimbursed Mr Lehrmann for drugs and sex workers in 2022.
The Federal Court reconvened on Thursday morning, when Justice Lee was originally slated to deliver a judgment in the civil suit brought forward by Mr Lehrmann.
The former Liberal staffer is suing Network Ten and journalist Lisa Wilkinson for defamation over a 2021 The Project interview airing Brittany Higgins' Parliament House rape allegation.
The judge granted Ten's last minute request to reopen its defence case and offer up fresh evidence from former Seven employee Taylor Auerbach, who flew from New Zealand this week to attend the Sydney court.
The unexpected star witness is set to give evidence at 2.15pm on Thursday afternoon.
The day began with Seven answering a number of subpoenas served on the network last year relating to its communication with Mr Lehrmann, and regarding any payment, ahead of 2023 exclusive interviews.
Seven had initially responded to those calls with nothing to produce.
Barrister David Thomas, representing Seven, faced a please explain from the judge regarding why Seven was now able to answer the same call.
"Is there proposed to be any explanation why it is that additional documents have been produced or is there some obvious explanation that is not evident to me?" Justice Lee asked.
Mr Thomas said the network had not intended to explain itself.
"Further searches have been undertaken in the past two days with the benefit of, with the information Mr Auerbach provided in his affidavit," he said.
The judge asked for someone from Seven to provide a sworn affidavit with an explanation by the time Mr Auerbach took the witness box.
"I was very punctilious in this case of ensuring the subpoenas were returnable before me and it be done in a formal way to ensure there were not problems with production," Justice Lee said.
However, the produced documents may not be as enlightening as was hoped.
Matthew Collins KC, representing Ten, told the court he had looked at documents, said to range between November 2022 and June 2023, Seven produced on Thursday.
"There is so far as we can see ... one document evidencing a communication between Mr Lehrmann, the star of the exclusive interview, over a six- or seven-month preparation period ... and officers, employees or contractors at Seven," he said.
"That beggars belief. One can only imagine what the explanation might be, but your honour might well expect an explanation to be provided in respect of that."
Mr Auerbach's fresh allegations against Mr Lehrmann, which reopened proceedings, were published to the court website on Wednesday in a number of affidavits.
The former Spotlight producer has accused Mr Lehrmann of lying from the witness box in last year's civil trial about his dealings with Seven ahead of the exclusive interviews.
Mr Auerbach alleges Mr Lehrmann leaked untendered evidence from his ACT criminal trial, including thousands of Ms Higgins' personal text messages and a pre-interview recording with Ms Wilkinson, to Seven.
Mr Lehrmann has denied this claim. If true, he would have breached an implied court undertaking not to use the evidence outside of legal proceedings.
Mr Auerbach also claims Seven forked out thousands of dollars worth of massages, dinners, accommodation, and a golf game to help secure the media exclusivity deal.
The affidavits allege the network even reimbursed Mr Lehrmann for the cost of drugs and sex workers through "per diems".
Mr Lehrmann previously told the court he has only been compensated by Seven with 12-months of rent, amounting to over $100,000.
Ten successfully argued the allegations, if proven, would be key in the court's consideration of Mr Lehrmann's credit as a witness, to the question of abuse of process, and to possible damages.
The civil case brought forward by Mr Lehrmann was heard in November and December of last year during a month-long trial.
While the television interview the man is suing over did not name him, he claims being identified and defamed.
In their defence, Ten and Wilkinson have been aiming to prove the rape allegation made by Ms Higgins against her former Liberal staffer colleague is substantially true.
The network and the high-profile journalist have also argued they reported the allegation reasonably, professionally, and did so in the public interest.
Mr Lehrmann has always denied raping Ms Higgins in the ministerial office of Senator Linda Reynolds in the early hours of March 23, 2019.
His criminal trial was aborted due to juror misconduct and the charge of sexual intercourse without consent levelled at him later dropped over concerns for Ms Higgins' mental health.
No findings have been made against him.
