Wilkinson's pre-trial Logies speech 'reckless, ill advised', court told

Lisa Wilkinson's Logies acceptance speech, which praised Brittany Higgins for her "unwavering courage", was "reckless and ill advised", a court has heard.
"Was there any part of you that thought this is not an especially brilliant idea?" Matthew Richardson SC, representing Bruce Lehrmann, asked the journalist during an exchange about sub-judice contempt.
Ms Wilkinson responded: "I did appropriate checks. So, no."
Her June 19, 2022, speech ultimately delayed Mr Lehrmann's criminal trial, which had been set to begin eight days later.
"You put your pride and your ego ahead of my client's right to a fair trial when you gave that speech," the barrister said during cross-examination.
She, again, disagreed.
Ms Wilkinson took the Federal Court witness box on Thursday in the defamation proceedings brought against her and Network Ten, after watching from the public gallery for the past three weeks.
While it was the first time the trial heard directly from the high-profile journalist, she has loomed over proceedings with her communications, reporting and recordings repeatedly played for Justice Michael Lee.
Mr Lehrmann is suing Ms Wilkinson and Ten for their broadcast of Brittany Higgins' Parliament House rape allegation in a February 2021 The Project interview which he claims identified and defamed him.
On Thursday morning, the journalist was immediately asked about the Logies speech after it was played for the court.
"[The award] belongs to a woman who inspired more than a hundred thousand similarly pissed off, exhausted, fierce women - and men - to take to the streets right across this country to roar in numbers too big to ignore," she said in the speech.
Ms Wilkinson said she did not have the power to affect the minds of "the entire nation" and initially denied her words heavily implied her belief in Mr Lehrmann's guilt.
"It's absolutely plain you are expressing a fervent belief in [Ms Higgins] and what she's saying," the barrister put to the witness.
Justice Lee interjected at one stage: "Would you accept, Ms Wilkinson, that a woman would not be showing unwavering courage if she made a false allegation of rape."
She responded: "Yes, I accept that."
Justice Lee: "Well, doesn't it follow that you say someone's showing unwavering courage, it means they're making a true allegation of rape?"
Ms Wilkinson: "Yes."
Mr Richardson claimed Ms Wilkinson ought to have known her speech was not something she should have been making just over a week from the ACT criminal trial beginning.
MORE TRIAL COVERAGE:
"No, because I had sought advice before I got up on that stage," she said.
The journalist's cross-examination continues as she is being grilled about her professionalism in putting together the 2021 broadcast.
Ms Wilkinson and Ten are attempting to prove the allegation made by Ms Higgins is substantially true and they acted reasonably and professionally in reporting it for public interest reasons.
Mr Lehrmann has always denied raping or that any sexual conduct occurred with Ms Higgins in 2019, when the pair worked as staffers for the then-defence industry minister.
No findings have been made against him.
His criminal trial was aborted last October due to juror misconduct, with the charge levelled at him later discontinued over concerns for Ms Higgins' mental health.
The defamation trial continues.
More to come.
