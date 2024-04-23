The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Lehrmann rejected 'walk away' offer ahead of defamation trial

Tim Piccione
By Tim Piccione
Updated April 23 2024 - 11:37am, first published 10:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Bruce Lehrmann rejected an offer to "walk away" from his eventually unsuccessful civil suit months before his highly-publicised defamation trial.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Piccione

Tim Piccione

Court reporter

Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.