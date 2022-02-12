news, latest-news, canberra raiders, raiders, nrl, elliott whitehead, raiders captain, raiders forward pack

He's the Canberra Raiders' Mr Fix It, who only needs to play wing, fullback and hooker to give him an NRL full house. While his favoured position is in the second row, the Green Machine co-captain could be shifting to lock for the 2022 season. It's a position he's played before to great effect - towards the end of the 2017 campaign - and one he could return to given the raft of versatile forwards Raiders coach Ricky Stuart has in his pack. Hudson Young's emerged as an NRL second-rower, while Corey Harawira-Naera and recruit Adam Elliott can both also play there - with all three also capable of forming part of the middle rotation. It opens the door for Whitehead to switch into the middle as a ball-playing lock - a role that's become commonplace in the NRL again. Stuart has used international hooker Josh Hodgson in recent years to add a bit more skill to the middle third, complementing the Raiders' other No.9 Tom Starling's running game. Whitehead could offer the same ball playing in the role, having filled in as one of the Raiders playmakers when required. "The old bull can play anywhere - he can play in the halves if you put him there," Raiders forward Corey Horsburgh said. "He's been swapping and changing [between the middle and edge], but I reckon he'll be in the middles this year - a bit of experience. "You've seen him in the halves, centres, edge - he'll do the job wherever you put him. That's the good thing about 'Smell' he doesn't care where he plays to be honest." MORE RAIDERS NEWS The NRL's constant tinkering with the rules - especially the six-again one - has seen the Raiders' forward pack work on their speed and mobility during the off-season to keep up with the ever-increasing speed of the game. Horsburgh revealed to The Canberra Times he's lost seven kilograms as he continues his return from a shoulder reconstruction. He'll play the final 20 minutes of the Raiders' first trial - against the Sydney Roosters at Leichhardt Oval on Friday - with the second trial against Manly at Gosford a week later to give a clearer indication of how Stuart's Raiders will look for round one against Cronulla at Canberra Stadium on March 11. It means the versatility and mobility of the likes of Whitehead, Young and co could prove to be a boon for the Green Machine as they look to return to the NRL finals. "It's been a different pre-season. We've been [training] really fast - high-speed metres and sprints," Horsburgh said. "A few of us are getting a little bit quicker and a bit fitter. Hopefully we're a different team this year and hopefully we can show that with the footy. "It's been a really good pre-season." Elliott's addition from the Canterbury Bulldogs added another one of those moving pieces. He could slot in on the edge or in the middle as he looks to get his career back on track. The 27-year-old's quickly become a popular member of the squad, adding plenty of energy to the pre-season. "He's a real good bloke, real good fit into the club. It's been good to having new faces around," Horsburgh said, "He brings a lot of energy - he's a character, which is good. Him and [halfback Jamal Fogarty] are real good fellas, bit of character, so that's always good fun." Another forward who's been impressing during the pre-season was young bull Trey Mooney, who was part of the Raiders' Gold Coast bubble last year. Horsburgh said the 19-year-old came close to making his NRL debut in 2021 and backed him to take the next step this season. Mooney was part of the Raiders' premiership winning SG Ball Cup team from last year. "He was a chance last year. He's had a real good pre-season. He's been backrow, middle," Horsburgh said. "He had a real good pre-season so he'll be there and there abouts - if not early he'll be there eventually. He's been killing it." NRL PRE-SEASON TRIAL Friday: Canberra Raiders v Sydney Roosters at Leichhardt Oval, 6pm.

