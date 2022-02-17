news, latest-news, canberra raiders, raiders, nrl, jarrod croker, croker knee, raiders trial

He might have 291 NRL games and 2238 points under his lime green belt, but Canberra Raiders co-captain Jarrod Croker is looking to earn his spot in the Green Machine's second pre-season trial. There's a circle around round one on the calendar, but he says he needs to earn his way there rather than rely on his glittering past. No favours here. The third-highest point scorer in the history of rugby league will play his first game post knee surgery in the Raiders' first trial - against the Sydney Roosters at Leichhardt Oval on Friday. He's using it as an audition to show both he and his knee are ready to return to the NRL after undergoing stem-cell surgery in October. There were concerns the problem could be career-ending, having had a number of platelet-rich plasma injections throughout the year. Croker was unsure how many minutes he'll play in his first game in six months, with his only concern about playing well. He wants to smash down the selection door and earn a spot in the second trial against Manly on the Central Coast next Friday. That would also allow him to see how his knee copes with the week-in, week-out rigours of the NRL. The 31-year-old was disappointed with how he played last year as he battled his chronic knee problem throughout the season. He's looking to get back to the standards that have made him the Raiders all-time leading try scorer and point scorer. "I hope so [to play in the second]. I haven't looked towards next week yet. I don't know how many players are going to play that game next week," Croker said. "My focus is going out [Friday] night and playing well and trying to make a bit of a difference and being recognised, and then get picked to go next week. "That's where I'm at the moment. I can't think of next week's game yet. I've got to worry about [Friday] night and play well, and enjoy my footy again. "I feel like the last couple of weeks I've been ready to go. It's a little bit unknown how it's going to go and how it all feels, but so far so good." MORE RAIDERS NEWS The Cronulla Sharks at Canberra Stadium when the 2022 season kicks off on March 11 was always the goal though. "I want to be there round one. I want to play every game this year. That's the way I've always been, that's the way I always will be while I'm playing footy," he said. "I've got to play well [Friday] night for starters - not just play, but play well. I've got to be better than I was last year. "For my standards, personally, I was definitely down so I want to improve that and force the issue to play again next week and continue that until grand final day." Croker will assume the kicking duties again, with the problem in his right knee not an issue when he's having shots at goal. He's fine tuned his skills in recent weeks and was hoping the Raiders might score a few tries to give him some match practice. "Even last year goal kicking didn't really affect it too much to be honest," Croker said. "It's obviously the plant foot. I've had a few kicks the last couple of weeks, just easing back into it. "I'm hitting them quite well so that's very lucky that I've fallen back into goal kicking quite well. "I was never too worried about the goal kicking. Hopefully get a few shots [Friday] night and should be good." Fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad's another who's looking to get kilometres into the legs after an injury interrupted 2021. He missed most of last season due to a serious neck injury, but was able to return for the final three rounds. It's believed the New Zealand international will have a half to impress Raiders coach Ricky Stuart, with Xavier Savage on the comeback from shoulder surgery to get the other 40 minutes. Savage has added some bulk in the pre-season, while also keeping his electrifying pace. "It's a nice battle isn't it. It's interesting. We've also got Corey Harawira-Naera and Sebby [Kris] and those boys on the bench. It's a bit of a good mix," Croker said. "[Nicoll-Klokstad] played a few games at the back end of last year so he just needs the confidence and a heap of minutes to play footy. "But it's certainly exciting. The good thing with Xavs is you can play him on the wing he's that fast. "And he's filled out really well and had a really good pre-season. He's another one there that just adds to that depth." NRL PRE-SEASON TRIAL Friday: Canberra Raiders v Sydney Roosters at Leichhardt Oval, 6pm. Raiders squad: 1. Xavier Savage, 2. Albert Hopoate, 3. Jarrod Croker (c), 4. Semi Valemei, 5. James Schiller, 6. Brad Schneider, 7. Sam Williams, 8. Corey Horsburgh, 9. Matt Frawley, 10. Emre Guler, 11. Adam Elliott, 12. Trey Mooney, 13. Ryan Sutton. Interchange: 14. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, 15. Sebastian Kris, 16. Peter Hola, 17. Corey Harawira-Naera, 18. Brad Morkos, 19. Ata Mariota, 20. Harry Rushton, 21. Clay Webb, 22. Adrian Trevilyan.

