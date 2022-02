sport, brumbies,

We're reporting live as the ACT Brumbies take on the Western Force in Canberra for their first Super Rugby Pacific game. Kick-off is locked in for 2pm, as we keep you informed about all the happenings both on and off the field this Sunday afternoon. The live blog appears below this article, and sometimes takes a moment to appear.

