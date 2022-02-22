news, latest-news, canberra raiders, raiders, nrl, raiders covid

The Green Machine are going on an old-fashioned road trip. But unfortunately for Canberra Raiders fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad he can't go after returning a positive rapid antigen test on Monday morning. He became the fourth Raider to be forced into seven days' isolation, joining Jordan Rapana, Sam Williams and Matt Frawley. Just when you thought COVID-19 couldn't make things any crazier, the Raiders were forced to ditch the team bus and jumped into their own cars instead when they left for the Central Coast on Monday. They couldn't risk having their entire squad spending more than four hours together on a bus to Gosford and then have a fifth player return a positive antigen test the following day. That could see everyone on the bus classified as a close contact and forced into isolation for seven days. It would be a disaster just days out from their second pre-season trial - against the Manly Sea Eagles on Friday - and less than three weeks before round one of the NRL. Raiders football manager Matt Ford said definitions of close contacts were a "little bit grey", which was why they changed plans. "We intended to bus it up ... but after Friday night we learnt some lessons and one of them was if the Williams scenario presented itself technically that could deem the whole squad as close contacts because of the length of time spent together," he said. "It's close enough to be too risky so we just made the decision on Saturday we were much better having everyone carpool up privately, take that risk away." MORE RAIDERS NEWS They've also moved as many players and staff into single rooms as they can in their Central Coast digs, but limited availability meant that wasn't possible for everyone. The Raiders have been stung once by the coronavirus - with Williams and Frawley getting ruled out just hours before their trial against the Sydney Roosters on Sunday - and were doing everything possible to minimise its impacts in the future. Canberra coach Ricky Stuart has already raised the possibility of having all players in individual rooms on away trips, but it's unclear whether the NRL would be willing to cover the extra cost - especially with the travelling squads for away games increased to 24. Again, availability could be an issue with all accommodation booked when the NRL draw came out in November. The NRL didn't return The Canberra Times' calls. The Raiders have also shaken up their roommate roster to ensure they don't lose both halves, for example, with a repeat of the Williams-Frawley situation - where Williams tested positive and his roommate Frawley was ruled out as a close contact. They've even gone to the level of ensuring similar staff don't room together - so if two physios travelled they both wouldn't be ruled out on game day leaving them without one for the game. "Where possible we've got single rooms, but that's not across the board just due to availability," Ford said. "These are all Raiders policies at the moment, as in the NRL don't dictate anything around travel and accommodation until round one ... we've elected to do it to be risk averse. "We strategically changed up all the rooming lists over the weekend just to try and spread the risk. "So rather than having two hookers in the same room, it might be a hooker and an outside back, and we've also done that at a staff level." Nicoll-Klokstad's positive test is a massive blow for the New Zealand international as he'll not only miss out on the Manly trial, but have limited training during his week in isolation. But his absence will give Stuart another chance to look at young gun Xavier Savage in the fullback role. Savage impressed in the No.1 jersey in the Green Machine's first trial - a 32-18 victory over the Roosters - scoring a try and providing plenty of X-factor in attack. He could now also be in the box seat to be Canberra's custodian for round one against the Cronulla Sharks at Canberra Stadium on March 11. Although Nicoll-Klokstad's known for his massive engine and he'll still have almost two weeks' training to get back to full fitness before the NRL season kicks off. Plus the Raiders have been a far better team defensively with the 26-year-old at the back, while Canberra great and former fullback Brett Mullins backed Nicoll-Klokstad to get the nod. NRL PRE-SEASON TRIAL Friday: Canberra Raiders v Manly Sea Eagles at Gosford, 6pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/reqbnGrLXyZFax2TwSi3Na/7fbcab04-4d1d-4cc4-820e-f108b0b1ad27.jpg/r2_200_4997_3022_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg