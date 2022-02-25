sport, brumbies, pete samu, act brumbies, brumbies rugby, super rugby, super rugby pacific, rugby australia, wallabies, dave rennie

Pete Samu is locked in for Australia's World Cup tilt with Wallabies coach Dave Rennie hoping the ACT Brumbies back-rower's "best footy lies ahead of him in the gold jersey". The Canberra Times can reveal Samu has re-signed with the Brumbies and Australian rugby until the end of 2023 in a major coup for the Wallabies' World Cup plans. The 19-time Wallaby will be on show for the Brumbies in their Super Rugby Pacific showdown with newcomers Fijian Drua at Canberra Stadium on Saturday, adamant the best is yet to come. "I'm really happy to have my future sorted out early on in the year so I can focus on playing my best rugby for the Brumbies in Super Rugby Pacific," Samu said. "I've loved my time here at the Brumbies since coming over in 2018, it's a special club and my family and I are really settled here in Canberra. MORE RUGBY UNION "I feel I've got a lot of improvement left in my game and to be able to work alongside world class coaches like Laurie [Fisher] and Dan [McKellar] week in, week out, will help me achieve that." Brumbies coach McKellar says Super Rugby champion Samu boasts a point of difference in attack that makes him a bona fide match-winner, a sentiment echoed by Rennie. "His athleticism and speed are a point of difference across the back-row and we think his best footy lies ahead of him in the gold jersey," Rennie said. "He's had an unorthodox journey to get to where he is and you can see how motivated he is to make the most of his opportunities." Samu joined the Brumbies ahead of the 2019 season following a stint at the Canterbury Crusaders, hitting form at Test level under new coach Rennie with an eye on playing at his maiden World Cup in France next year. "It's great for the Brumbies to have Pete locked in for another season," McKellar said. "He's got a point of difference in attack you don't see from many back-rowers and when he's healthy and on form, he's a genuine match winner. "He bought into what we're about here at the Brumbies from very early on and he's extremely popular, both within our group and among our members and supporters so we're all thrilled to have him in a Brumbies jersey until the end of 2023." SUPER RUGBY PACIFIC ROUND TWO Saturday: ACT Brumbies v Fijian Drua at Canberra Stadium, 2.35pm. Tickets from Ticketek. Broadcast live on Stan. Brumbies squad: 1. James Slipper, 2. Lachlan Lonergan, 3. Allan Alaalatoa (c), 4. Darcy Swain, 5. Nick Frost, 6. Rob Valetini, 7. Rory Scott, 8. Pete Samu, 9. Ryan Lonergan, 10. Noah Lolesio, 11. Andy Muirhead, 12. Irae Simone, 13. Len Ikitau, 14. Tom Wright, 15. Tom Banks. Reserves: 16. Billy Pollard, 17. Scott Sio, 18. Tom Ross, 19. Ed Kennedy, 20. Jahrome Brown, 21. Nic White, 22. Chris Feauai-Sautia, 23. Jesse Mogg. Drua squad: 1. Kaliopasi Uluilakepa, 2. Tevita Ikanivere, 3. Samuela Tawake, 4. Isoa Nasilasila, 5. Ratu Rotuisolia, 6. Vilive Miramira, 7. Kitione Salawa, 8. Nemani Nagusa (c), 9. Simione Kuruvoli, 10. Caleb Muntz, 11. Vinaya Habosi, 12. Kalaveti Ravouvou, 13. Apisalome Vota, 14. Onisi Ratave, 15. Baden Kerr. Reserves: 16. Mesulame Dolokoto, 17. Timoci Sauvoli, 18. Manasa Saulo, 19. Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, 20. Meli Derenalagi, 21. Joseva Tamani, 22. Peni Matawalu, 23. Napolioni Bolaca Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/36vwtM5n3dmMVgNPycRBEHz/cb980409-1a9d-4f5f-824e-5c34236f8597.jpg/r3_0_4899_2766_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg