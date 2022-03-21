sport, local-sport, Josh Hodgson, NRL, Canberra Raiders, Alan Tongue, Mal Meninga, Ricky Stuart

Josh Hodgson burst through the door before he even got to Canberra. It was a rocky start to what turned into a valuable legacy, one that the greatest Raider of all says helped rebuild the Green Machine. Hodgson's career in Canberra came to an abrupt and sad end on Monday. He won't play for the Raiders again after having season-ending knee surgery having limped off 10 minutes into the first game of the year. Few could have predicted the impact the Englishman would have on the Raiders, who finished second-last just months before Hodgson literally ran through a door. But his guidance at hooker and his leadership turned the Raiders from battlers to contenders within the space of two years. He also triggered an English signing spree in Canberra. In 2016 the Raiders finished second on the ladder, their best result since 1995, and in 2019 he was an integral part of Canberra's charge to the grand final where they hadn't played since their 1994 triumph. That's why Immortal Mal Meninga said the "smart recruiting" which brought Hodgson to Canberra was a vital turning point which has set a foundation for future success. "He's had an enormous career with the Raiders, and would be in the upper echelon as one of our best players over a long period of time," Meninga said of Hodgson. "He's been very influential. Josh will be leaving the place in a healthier state than when he got there. "The Raiders' best years are still in front of them now because of the environment he helped create. They'll continue to have success with the culture very strong." At the end of 2014, then-25-year-old Hodgson had just landed in Australia, and commenced pre-season training with the club when he made headlines in his home country over a rowdy party in Dunedin after he was dropped by England for their Four Nations clash against New Zealand. The now-infamous video showed Hodgson running clean through a door and then cheerfully emerging unscathed. The former Hull co-captain was disciplined by England, Raiders chief executive Don Furner called his behaviour "unacceptable" and Hodgson was forced to re-assure his new coach Ricky Stuart that they hadn't made an error in judgement in recruiting him. Since that rocky start Hodgson has earnt his place as one of the most respected players in the NRL, beloved by Raiders fans. Though there would be no fairytale farewell to the club he had played for since 2015, reflecting on Hodgson's impact here reveals the significant role he had at the Raiders. MORE CANBERRA RAIDERS NEWS: "The way Hodgson played - his creativity, his deception in and around the ruck, his kicking game - he dictated the speed of play and could really control a game," Canberra legend Alan Tongue said. "He could have been in front of Cameron Smith at certain periods of his career while he was with the Raiders. "We should be really, really grateful that we had him in our footy club." The strength of the nuggety 5-foot-9 Raider - as displayed in his door-charging antics - cannot be underestimated in defence too. "He's not a big guy, but I'll tell you what, he had plenty of whack in him," Tongue said. "He really is the complete package. When you think of all the attributes that you need at dummy-half - he had them all. "His service is probably the best in the business." Tongue also praised Hodgson for establishing a long-term connection between England and the Raiders, with many Brits following him in the years since through recruitment ace Pete Mulholland. "He took a chance to come to the Raiders at that time," Tongue said. "That period, there was a lot of rebuilding. His success led to guys like Elliott Whitehead joining, so that's one of the legacies he leaves. "That paved the way and instigated a lot of other clubs to look that way as well."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/168198572/f47a8f94-1d57-4f97-82fd-1dfb7a296616.jpg/r24_627_5994_4000_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg